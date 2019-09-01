Cardi B’s Rainbow Boots Blend Into Her Catsuit at Made in America Festival

Cardi B wore an explosion of color at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia yesterday.

The 26-year-old rapper sported every nearly shade imaginable from head to heel — with her shoes nearly blending into her catsuit.

Cardi wore a rainbow gradient catsuit with cut-outs at the shoulders and fringe detailing.

To match the suit, she wore brightly colored booties that were custom-made for her by John Allen.

On Instagram, Allen showed the behind-the-scenes creation of the boots, which boasted an almond-shaped toe and a block heel. The costumier overlaid the rainbow fabric on top of black, shiny ankle boots.

When she’s not performing, Cardi tends to gravitate toward high heels from top designers like Christian Louboutin and Balenciaga.

The Bronx, N.Y. native has parlayed her fame into deals in the fashion space. She worked with Steve Madden on a campaign that ran in 2017 and partnered with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova on two accessibly priced collections of clothing and accessories. As for athletic wear, the “I Like It” performer has been a brand ambassador for Reebok since November 2018 and often wears the sportswear company’s designs on social media.

