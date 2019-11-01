Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B Wears the Fiercest Latex Boots as Poison Ivy and a Nun for Halloween Celebrations

By Claudia Miller
Cardi B
Cardi B: Nov. 2016
Cardi B: Dec. 2016
Cardi B: Dec. 2016
Cardi B: Feb. 2017
Leave it to Cardi B to be a daredevil in a nun costume on Halloween.

The rapper shared her outfit on Instagram today; it consisted of a black corset, black gloves and a nun’s veil paired with sheer tights and a set of black over-the-knee, pointy latex boots.

She captioned the post: “Okay more PG then.”

View this post on Instagram

Okay more PG then 😩😩

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

The caption was a response to comments criticizing her Poison Ivy costume, which included a bra and strap-free bikini set. She matched her thigh-high green boots to her latex gloves, both from the brand Vex Clothing.

Kollin Carter, her stylist, shared an image that showed off her long wig while Cardi shared her own video of her twerking in the costume.

She also shared a clip of Kulture, her daughter with rapper Offset, who dressed up as Disney character Moana for the holiday.

View this post on Instagram

Moana have a little attitude today 😩

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

Click through the gallery to see Cardi B’s style evolution throughout the years.

