Cardi B Pops in Head-to-Toe Pink With Bodysuit & the Sparkliest Booties at Rolling Loud Miami

Cardi B made a statement in head-to-toe pink as she performed at Rolling Loud in Miami yesterday.

The 26-year-old sported a silky, hot-pink bodysuit with a low neckline and cut-out detailing on the sides. She teamed the one-piece with sparkly pink ankle boots from Saint Laurent.

Cardi B in a pink outfit at Rolling Loud Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up shot of Cardi B’s Saint Laurent shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The booties are covered in fuchsia glitter throughout; they feature a 3-inch block heel and an almond-shaped toe, with zip fastening at the sides. Initially priced at $1,005, the shoes are marked down to $657 (40% off) on Farfetch’s website.

Saint Laurent pink glitter booties. CREDIT: Farfetch

The “I Like It” rapper pulled together her look with diamond chains, a series of bracelets and nude fishnet stockings. She wore a long, multicolored wig on her head and subtle makeup.

The three-day rap festival kicked off yesterday with Cardi and husband Offset both performing (he hit the stage with his fellow Migos members, Takeoff and Quavo). Travis Scott and Lil Wayne are among the stars set to perform today, with Kid Cudi, Gucci Mane and Lil Pump among those slated for Sunday.

Cardi B wearing an all-pink ensemble in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

While Cardi and Offset were in Miami last night, the hitmaker has been all around the country in the past week.

On Wednesday night, the Reebok ambassador debuted her second Fashion Nova collection, stepping out in $40 booties from the fast-fashion brand for the launch. On Monday, she posed on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic quilted Thom Browne gown with a never-ending train and feather detailing on the shoulders.

