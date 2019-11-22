Cardi B Turns Pepsi Into Money While Wearing 5-Inch PVC Heels In New Commercial

Cardi B stars in Pepsi’s newest holiday commercial, which tells the story of “A Cardi Carol” and replaces Santa’s workshop with Cardi’s Twerk Shop.

When the tale begins, we see illustrated versions of Cardi and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, and Cardi learns she’s on Santa’s “naughty” list. She then comes to life wearing a custom blue Zigman corset suit and a Duckie Confetti white fur coat.

Cardi stands tall, holding a bedazzled Pepsi can while perched on a pair of on-trend see-through PVC heels from Jessica Rich. The Fancy Stiletto, which features a 4.7-inch heel, retails for $198.

Jessica Rich’s Fancy Stiletto in gold. CREDIT: JessicaRich.com

Cardi narrates parts of the ad herself and explains Pepsi’s Gift It Forward program, which allows fans to scan their can to find a match and then receive money to gift forward to whomever they choose. Hennessy was just as excited to be featured in the new commercial; commenting on her sister’s post teasing the ad, she said she was “calling mom and dad right now.”

Cardi starred in her first spot for the soda brand in January during the Super Bowl.

