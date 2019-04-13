Cardi B Looks Like an Impressionist Painting in Swirly Suit & Clear Pumps at Swisher Sweets Spark Award

Cardi B turned heads in a printed pantsuit with see-through pumps at the Swisher Sweets Spark Award.

Known for her bold sense of style, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker stepped out in an eye-catching look at the Los Angeles event yesterday.

Cardi B in a swirly pantsuit at the Swisher Sweets Spark Award in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Her swirly blue, green, purple and pink pantsuit looked like an Impressionist painting, with a low neckline and ruffle detailing at the waist adding additional elements of interest.

Cardi B steps out at the Swisher Sweets Spark Award in a bold pantsuit and see-through shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 26-year-old Bronx native selected on-trend clear heels. Her shoes were pointy-toed peep-toe pumps with a slim stiletto heel. A bold yellow pedicure — which matched the “I Like It” rapper’s insanely long fingernails — capped off the look.

A closeup look at Cardi B’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former reality star completed her ensemble with a multicolored wig with hair going down all the way to her lips.

After the Swisher Sweets Spark Award, Cardi ventured into the desert for Coachella in Indio, Calif. — where she made a surprise appearance onstage. During DJ Snake’s set, Cardi, Selena Gomez and Ozuna came out to perform their hit “Taki Taki,” sending the crowd in a tizzy.

This marked Cardi’s second time onstage at the musical festival after making her debut last year. Although Gomez has been around for years, last night was the first time she ever performed at Coachella.

Apart from DJ Snake, other artists in yesterday’s lineup included Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, Willow and Jaden Smith and headliner Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino). Fans attending Saturday and Sunday Coachella sets can look forward to Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and many more.

