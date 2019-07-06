Cardi B Rocks a Bold Neon Orange Look Complete With Over-the-Knee Boots at London’s Wireless Festival

Cardi B wowed the crowd during her headlining performance Friday night at London’s Wireless Festival.
Not only did the Bronx, N.Y.-born rap sensation hit the stage in a bold neon orange look, but midway through her set, she got so excited that she ripped her long black wig off and threw it into the audience.
The Reebok ambassador, 26, dressed in a tangerine leotard featuring fringe embellishing and a pair of stretchy velvet thigh-high stiletto boots in the same bight shade of orange. The pointy-toed style was complemented by flesh-toned fishnets.
The Grammy Award-winning rapper later took to social media to share a video of the moment she tore off her wig and tossed it into the crowd. “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me,” she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram.
