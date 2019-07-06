Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B Rocks a Bold Neon Orange Look Complete With Over-the-Knee Boots at London’s Wireless Festival

By Allie Fasanella
cardi b performing
Cardi B on stage at Wireless Festival in London.
Cardi B wowed the crowd during her headlining performance Friday night at London’s Wireless Festival.

Not only did the Bronx, N.Y.-born rap sensation hit the stage in a bold neon orange look, but midway through her set, she got so excited that she ripped her long black wig off and threw it into the audience.

cardi b, Wireless Festival, orange boots
Cardi B performing in a neon orange look at Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London on July 5.
The Reebok ambassador, 26, dressed in a tangerine leotard featuring fringe embellishing and a pair of stretchy velvet thigh-high stiletto boots in the same bight shade of orange. The pointy-toed style was complemented by flesh-toned fishnets.

cardi b, Wireless Festival, orange boots
Cardi B raps on stage at London’s Wireless Festival.
The Grammy Award-winning rapper later took to social media to share a video of the moment she tore off her wig and tossed it into the crowd. “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me,” she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram.

cardi b, Wireless Festival, orange boots
Cardi B wearing a bright orange fringe-embellished bodysuit with fishnets and pointy orange stiletto boots.
