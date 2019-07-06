Cardi B Rocks a Bold Neon Orange Look Complete With Over-the-Knee Boots at London’s Wireless Festival

Cardi B on stage at Wireless Festival in London.

Cardi B wowed the crowd during her headlining performance Friday night at London’s Wireless Festival.

Not only did the Bronx, N.Y.-born rap sensation hit the stage in a bold neon orange look, but midway through her set, she got so excited that she ripped her long black wig off and threw it into the audience.

Cardi B performing in a neon orange look at Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London on July 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Reebok ambassador, 26, dressed in a tangerine leotard featuring fringe embellishing and a pair of stretchy velvet thigh-high stiletto boots in the same bight shade of orange. The pointy-toed style was complemented by flesh-toned fishnets.

Cardi B raps on stage at London’s Wireless Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Grammy Award-winning rapper later took to social media to share a video of the moment she tore off her wig and tossed it into the crowd. “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me,” she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram.

Cardi B wearing a bright orange fringe-embellished bodysuit with fishnets and pointy orange stiletto boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Cardi B Dazzles in Ultra-Violet Bodysuit and Glittery Boots at Pre-BET Awards Show