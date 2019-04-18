Cardi B Straddles Her Husband in 7-Inch Heels for ‘Clout’ Music Video

Cardi B’s latest music video outfit turns up the temperature.

In the “Clout” video — which released yesterday — the “Money” rapper straddles husband Offset while wearing sensual thigh-high boots.

The edgy latex thigh-highs are from Busted Brand and feature a super-high platform. Cardi teams them with an ab-baring bra top and panties custom-designed by Yeha Leung of Creepy Yeha. Latex Vex Clothing gloves finish off her dominatrix look.

Meanwhile, Offset wears an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather vest, long-sleeved T-shirt, slim-fitting pants and shiny lace-up boots.

Cardi is a big fashion fan, known for her willingness to try bold looks from designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino and Thierry Mugler on the red carpet. She has famously rapped about footwear in the past, giving a shoutout to Christian Louboutin’s famously red-soled footwear in her tune “Bodak Yellow,” and to Balenciaga’s sock-knit sneakers in “I Like It” (ft. J. Balvin and Bad Bunny).

The entertainer is a Reebok ambassador and has worked in collaboration with Steve Madden and Fashion Nova in the past.

The 26-year-old made a surprise appearance onstage at Coachella last weekend, appearing during DJ Snake’s set to rap her portion of “Taki Taki” (Selena Gomez, who is also featured on the song, came out onstage with her). She made her debut at the festival in 2018.

