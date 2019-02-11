Cardi B Dresses as a Pearl in a Clam Shell at the 2019 Grammys

Cardi B’s outrageous red carpet look at the Grammy Awards has everyone talking.

The “I Like It” rapper stepped out in a vintage Thierry Mugler look from 1995. The dress featured a dramatic ruffle detailing at the waist designed to look like a mollusk shell. The dress pairs with shiny pink gloves and features pearl detailing at the waist and neckline.

Cardi B in a bold Mugler dress at the 2019 Grammys alongside Offset CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cardi styled the dress on the red carpet with a wild peal-adorned updo — rocking the same piece that was worn on the runway. The performer works with celebrity stylist Kollin Carter to put together her bold looks.

A model in 1995 wearing Thierry Mugler. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Bodak Yellow” entertainer was accompanied by husband Offset, who looked dapper by his wife’s side in a pair of black pants and a lacy top. The Migos member accessorized with a series of necklaces and wore heavy rings on his fingers.

Cardi is slated to perform at this year’s ceremony, joining a star-studded list that includes Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes and Lady Gaga. She is nominated for five awards on the night — among them Album and Record of the Year, two of the most coveted honors.

The 26-year-old rapped at last year’s Grammys to “Finesse” alongside Bruno Mars.

