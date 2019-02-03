Cardi B Sizzles in Gold Bra & the Teensiest Shorts at Pre-Super Bowl Concert

Cardi B commanded attention in an ab-baring look as she performed for attendees at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl LIII Party in Atlanta yesterday.

The “I Like It” rapper sported a Louis Vuitton set that consisted of a monogrammed button-down top and matching shorts. Underneath the button-down, which she wore open, Cardi revealed a barely-there gold bra.

Cardi B performs at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl LIII Party on Feb. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 26-year-old selected white mid-calf boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

a closer look at Cardi B’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The entertainer accessorized her leggy look with a chain necklace reading her name in sparkly silver all-caps.

Cardi B on the step-and-repeat at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl LIII Party. CREDIT: Mychal Watts/Shutterstock

Also hitting the stage at the Fanatics party was Meek Mill.

The 31-year-old performed in a Gucci sweatshirt that read the brand’s name in rainbow letters and dark jeans.

Meek Mill performs for attendees of Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl LIII Party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On his feet, the Philadelphia native rocked black and red Balenciaga Track sneakers, which are high-tech and have both runner and hiking elements.

The kicks have a multi-paneled upper with a foam cushioning sole and cord laces. They retail for $895.

A closer look at Meek Mill’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While “ugly” dad shoes were trending in 2018, it seems that 2019 might be the year of the hiker. The style made several appearances on the runways at the fall ’19 shows at London Fashion Week Men’s — and even Balenciaga, a brand that developed so much hype around its Triple S dad shoe — has now shifted attention to the track sneaker.

Meek and Cardi’s performances seemed to be appreciated by guests such as comedian Kevin Hart, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and ex-NFLer Peyton Manning.

While fans watching the game from home will see Cardi in a Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi, she turned down an offer to perform at the halftime show itself, citing support of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er who was ousted from the league after starting a nationwide kneeling movement against police brutality.

Want more?

Cardi B Goes Pantless in a Purple Coat & White-Hot Pumps