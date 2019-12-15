Cardi B Wears a Leather Gown + Strappy Sandals at Offset’s Birthday Bash

Cardi B knows a thing or two about party dressing.

The 27-year-old rapper wore an eye-catching ensemble as she arrived with husband Offset at his 28th birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Cardi B and Offset arrive to his birthday party in Los Angeles, Dec. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Cardi B and Offset’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Cardi sported a black leather Caléchie gown with a halter neckline, cut-out detailing at the bust and a thigh-baring slit.

She teamed the dress with strappy gold sandals. The shoes had an almond toe and stud accents across the straps. Cardi matched the gold shoes to her statement earrings. The outfit was styled by Kollin Carter, who also works with singer Kelly Rowland, Fifth Harmony alum Normani and fashion model Anok Yai.

Cardi B and Offset pose on the red carpet after arriving to his L.A. birthday party on Dec. 14. CREDIT: MEGA Meanwhile, Offset wore a Chanel ensemble. The Migos rapper wore a coordinated baby blue, cream and white set, completing the look with matching sneakers and a series of chains.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi revealed what she gave Offset for his birthday: cold hard cash. After explaining on video that he already has “every car, every jewelry … every shoe,” the “I Like It” hit maker urges her husband to go check the fridge, where he finds stacks of bills. She can be heard telling him, “That’s $500,000.”

Cardi has the money to spare, as she raked in $28 million in pre-tax income for 2019, according to Forbes. In addition to earning through her music, the entertainer pads her bank account through deals with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

Click through the gallery to see how Cardi B’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Cardi B Wears the Colors of the Ghanaian Flag in a Bikini and 5-Inch Stilettos

Cardi B Turns Pepsi Into Money While Wearing 5-Inch PVC Heels In New Commercial

Cardi B Wears Dramatic Feathered Coat Over Her Pantsuit to Court in NYC