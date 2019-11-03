Cardi B Styles Daughter Kulture in Head-to-Toe Gucci With Retro Sneakers

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture is her mini me — and for proof, look no further than the hip-hop star’s latest Instagram.

In a post yesterday, Cardi styled the 1-year-old in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit that looked something like the rapper herself would wear.

Kulture wore a floral-print tracksuit (the jacket costs $490, while the pants are $195). For shoes, Cardi opted for something with retro vibes, choosing for her baby the Italian label’s ’70s-inspired Web sneakers. The pale yellow shoes had a gum sole, ribbon stripe and a leather upper with suede trim.

Kulture accessorized her look with a striped headband and a printed bum bag ($420 on Gucci.com).

“Mom life, I’m about that! Styled by Mommy,” Cardi captioned an Instagram video clip of the youngster playing with a smartphone.

While Cardi is best known for her music, she’s successfully parlayed her stardom into deals in the fashion space. She worked with Steve Madden on a campaign that ran in 2017 and has partnered with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova on two accessibly priced collections of clothing and accessories. Additionally, Cardi has been a brand ambassador for Reebok since November 2018.

The “I Like It” entertainer shares Kulture with husband Offset, who is one third of the Migos group.

