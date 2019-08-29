Cardi B & Baby Daughter Kulture Have the Cutest Twinning Moment in Fluffy Pink Ugg Sandals

Cardi B and baby Kulture has the cutest twinning moment in matching sandals on Instagram yesterday.

Both mother and daughter sported fluffy fuchsia Ugg sandals, with little Kulture stretched out in her mom’s lap.

Both sandals feature a plush sheepskin upper and an easy slip-on construction courtesy of a branded elastic strap at the back. The only noticeable difference between the toddlers’ and women’s version has to do with the outsole. The kids’ sizes have a rubber outsole that’s visible from the exterior, while the women’s pairs boast a slightly thicker, sheepskin-trimmed midsole that disguises the fur underneath.

Ugg Fluff Yeah in toddlers’ sizing. CREDIT: Zappos

Both pairs are available to shop on Zappos.com. The shoes cost $100 in women’s sizing and are $65 for toddlers.

Ugg Fluff Yeah in women’s sizing. CREDIT: Zappos

Aside from Cardi, the Fluff Yeah sandal has found a celebrity fan in Gigi Hadid. The supermodel selected a yellow pair of the Ugg slides for an outing in New York this June, teaming them with bike shorts and a black long-sleeved T-shirt.

Gigi Hadid wearing Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides in New York this June. CREDIT: Splash

When it comes to footwear, Cardi gravitates toward high heels from top designers like Christian Louboutin and Balenciaga. The “I Like It” rapper also has been a brand ambassador for Reebok since last year and will wear the sportswear company’s designs on social media.

