Cardi B Performs on ‘Kimmel’ in Neon, Tie-Dye Catsuit & Hot Pink Pumps

Cardi B combined two of the season’s biggest trends — neon and tie-dye — as she performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night alongside husband Offset.

The 26-year-old sported a skintight, multicolored tie-dye catsuit. She teamed the one-piece with pointy-toed hot pink stilettos featuring a shiny finish and a soaring stiletto heel.

Cardi B wearing a tie-dye bodysuit with hot pink stilettos for a performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Cardi B’s stilettos. CREDIT: Splash News

During her performance, the “I Like It” hitmaker did a shoe change — ditching the heels in favor of puffy white slides.

Cardi B rapping in a catsuit and puffy slides. CREDIT: Splash News

A detail shot of Cardi B’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

Onstage, the duo did a rendition of “Clout,” a song from Offset’s “Father of 4” album.

In addition to entertaining “Kimmel” guests, Offset and Cardi joined the talk show host for a chat in the studio. The Reebok ambassador wore a fitted white minidress with pale purple detailing, accessorizing with see-through sandals. Meanwhile, the Migos rapper was clad in a “drippy” ensemble: a Dior T-shirt, skinny pants, metallic sneakers and chains aplenty.

The pair rapped “Clout” as Kimmel translated the lyrics for old people as part of his segment “New Lyrics for Old People.” For instance, Offset’s lyric “Straight out the streets to a penthouse/Miami beach/Yayo” turned into: “I came from humble beginnings, but now I own a condominium in Florida” when given the Kimmel rephrase.

