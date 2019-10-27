Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B Celebrates Halloween in Nurse’s Costume Complete With Red-Hot Thigh-Highs

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Cardi B
Cardi B: Nov. 2016
Cardi B: Dec. 2016
Cardi B: Dec. 2016
Cardi B: Feb. 2017
View Gallery 32 Images

Cardi B is kicking off Halloween festivities with an eye-catching ensemble.

The 27-year-old rapper dressed as a nurse onstage at iHeartRadio Powerhouse at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. last night, where she was joined by husband Offset.

View this post on Instagram

I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin ass❤️

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

Cardi sported a white zip-up dress with red trim and a matching, cross-adorned headpiece.

For shoes, the “I Like It” hit maker wore red thigh-highs that appeared to feature a stocking underneath a platform sandals. Cardi wore the shoes over a pair of beige fishnet tights.

Cardi Bi, red boots, thigh-highs, fishnets, minidress, celebrity style, legs, cleavage, halloween 2019, rapper, Heart Radio Powerhouse at the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, USA - 27 Oct 2019
Cardi B in a nurse’s costume at iHeart Radio Powerhouse on Oct. 26.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cardi Bi, red boots, thigh-highs, fishnets, minidress, celebrity style, legs, cleavage, halloween 2019, rapper, Heart Radio Powerhouse at the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, USA - 27 Oct 2019
A close-up look at Cardi B’s red shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The performer accessorized with a stethoscope and cuffs on her wrists. She wore a red wig to match her shoes.

Meanwhile, Offset wore a softball-style graphic T-shirt with distressed jeans. The Migos member completed his look with a backward baseball cap and lots of bling.

Cardi B and OffsetiHeart Radio Powerhouse at the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, USA - 27 Oct 2019
Cardi B and Offset perform onstage at the Prudential Center.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Since hitting it big with “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi has become one of hip-hop’s brightest stars, and she’s known for her risk-taking fashion.

The entertainer has parlayed her stardom into deals in the fashion space. She worked with Steve Madden on a campaign that ran in 2017 and has partnered with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova on two accessibly priced collections of clothing and accessories. Additionally, Cardi has been a brand ambassador for Reebok since November 2018.

Click through the gallery to see how Cardi B’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Cardi B Does the PVC Trend in Sandals That Look Invisible on Vacation

Cardi B Takes the Eiffel Tower in a Very Edgy Outfit That Covered Her Entire Body

Cardi B’s Rainbow Boots Blend Into Her Catsuit at Made in America Festival

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad