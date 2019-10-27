Cardi B Celebrates Halloween in Nurse’s Costume Complete With Red-Hot Thigh-Highs

Cardi B is kicking off Halloween festivities with an eye-catching ensemble.

The 27-year-old rapper dressed as a nurse onstage at iHeartRadio Powerhouse at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. last night, where she was joined by husband Offset.

Cardi sported a white zip-up dress with red trim and a matching, cross-adorned headpiece.

For shoes, the “I Like It” hit maker wore red thigh-highs that appeared to feature a stocking underneath a platform sandals. Cardi wore the shoes over a pair of beige fishnet tights.

Cardi B in a nurse’s costume at iHeart Radio Powerhouse on Oct. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Cardi B’s red shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The performer accessorized with a stethoscope and cuffs on her wrists. She wore a red wig to match her shoes.

Meanwhile, Offset wore a softball-style graphic T-shirt with distressed jeans. The Migos member completed his look with a backward baseball cap and lots of bling.

Cardi B and Offset perform onstage at the Prudential Center. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Since hitting it big with “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi has become one of hip-hop’s brightest stars, and she’s known for her risk-taking fashion.

The entertainer has parlayed her stardom into deals in the fashion space. She worked with Steve Madden on a campaign that ran in 2017 and has partnered with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova on two accessibly priced collections of clothing and accessories. Additionally, Cardi has been a brand ambassador for Reebok since November 2018.

Click through the gallery to see how Cardi B’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Cardi B Does the PVC Trend in Sandals That Look Invisible on Vacation

Cardi B Takes the Eiffel Tower in a Very Edgy Outfit That Covered Her Entire Body

Cardi B’s Rainbow Boots Blend Into Her Catsuit at Made in America Festival