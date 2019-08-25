Cardi B Performs in Fringed Thigh-Highs That Match Her Bodysuit

Cardi B showed off her latest performance look on Instagram on Saturday, which included a pair of fringed thigh-high boots.

The 26-year-old rapper posted a Boomerang on Instagram from a concert in Las Vegas with husband Offset. In the video, the “I Like It” hitmaker is clad in a sparkly fringed bodysuit with the matching boots. A long wig and oversized hoop earrings complete her showgirl-esque ensemble.

When it comes to her shoe closet, Cardi has loads of Christian Louboutin heels — no surprise to fans, as she rapped about her love of the luxury label in her breakout single “Bodak Yellow.” At one point, the star was buying one or two pairs of the designer’s heels every week. Other shoe favorites include Balenciaga, Chanel and Saint Laurent.

On the more accessible end, the performer collaborated with Steve Madden on a shoe collection in 2017 and has been a Reebok brand ambassador since November 2018. Cardi’s first task aboard the Reebok family was to promote the Aztrek, a ’90s-inspired sneaker silhouette.

The A-lister has also dabbled in the fashion design space, lending her sartorial sensibility to two apparel and accessory ranges in collaboration with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova.

Click through the gallery for a look at Cardi B’s celebrity shoe style.

In the video below, get a behind-the-scenes look at Meek Mill’s cover shoot with FN.

Want more?

Cardi B Models a Head-to-Toe Reebok Look With $75 Sneakers

Cardi B Is a Modern Cowgirl in Printed Skirt & Thigh-High Boots

Cardi B Performs in Star-Print Jumpsuit & the Sparkliest Booties at Real Street Festival