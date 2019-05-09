Cardi B Launches Her New Fashion Nova Line in $40 Snake-Print Booties & Neon Catsuit

Cardi B launched her latest Fashion Nova collection last night — and she performed at the Los Angeles launch in a very affordable pair of shoes.

The “I Like It” rapper came dressed in a neon green catsuit with a high neckline and cut-out detailing at the shoulders and on her thighs. She teamed the edgy bodysuit with snake-print Fashion Nova ankle boots that cost just $40.

Cardi B backstage in a green catsuit and ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Cardi’s booties. CREDIT: Splash News

Called the Midnight Lover booties, the shoes feature a rounded 4.4-inch heel with a faux suede upper. They can be purchased on Fashionnova.com.

Fashion Nova Midnight Lover bootie. CREDIT: Fashion Nova

In addition to her performance, the Grammy winner posed for the photo call in a look from the new range. She sported a low-cut white peplum blazer with gold zip detailing and a miniskirt with slits on the sides. The blazer is available to shop for $59.50; the skirt is sold out but was $39.50.

Cardi B at the launch of her Fashion Nova x Cardi B collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 26-year-old paired the skirt-suit with strappy white sandals on a soaring stiletto heel. The open-toed shoes revealed a neon green pedicure that matched her onstage look.

A close-up shot of Cardi B’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This is the second Fashion Nova x Cardi B collection after the star dropped her first range with the label last spring. Cardi often promotes Fashion Nova’s wares on Instagram.

See Cardi B’s best statement shoes.

Watch the video below to go behind the scenes at Meek Mill’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Cardi B’s Met Gala Dress Has a Never-Ending Train and Feathered Shoulders

Cardi B Flaunts Toned Abs in Crop Top and Shiny Crystals From Head to Toe

Cardi B Looks Like a ‘Dead Roach’ in Hot Pink Spike Heels — and It Surprisingly Looks Fierce