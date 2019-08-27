Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B Accepts Her MTV VMA in Caged Spike Heels and an Unexpected Red Dress

By Ella Chochrek
MTV Video Music Awards, Show, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA – 26 Aug 2019
Cardi B wore two pairs of gold sandals last night for the MTV VMAs — one while accepting her award and the other at the after-party.

The “Bodak Yellow” entertainer skipped the red carpet but still managed to make a big impression with her look, appearing twice onstage at New Jersey’s Prudential Center to accept the Best Hip-Hop Award and present Missy Elliott with the Video Vanguard Award.

The 26-year-old looked fierce in a red Déviant La Vie dress with lace-up detailing at the back and an unconventional train. For shoes, she selected gold Christian Louboutin cage sandals with spikes along the laddered straps.

Cardi B, Déviant La Vie dress, red gown, vmas, gold sandals, christian louboutin, stilettos presents the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Cardi B onstage at the 2019 MTV VMAs.
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Shutterstock
Cardi B, strappy sandals, shoe style, awards show, pedicure, feet, Déviant La Vie dress, red gown, vmas, gold sandals, christian louboutin, stilettos presents the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark, USA - 26 Aug 2019
A closer look at Cardi B’s gold Louboutin sandals.
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Shutterstock

The shoes featured a 4.5-inch stiletto heel and Louboutin’s signature red lacquer sole; the style is offered at Nordstrom.com for $1,245.

christian Louboutin spike heels
Christian Louboutin spike heels.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

She completed her look with gold Saint Laurent jewelry.

Later in the evening, the “I Like It” rapper returned to New York to party the night away. Cardi tried out one of the season’s biggest trends — snake-print — for the festivities. She wore a one-shouldered, knee-length python-print dress.

Cardi B, snakeskin dress, celebrity style, red carpet, tom ford sandals, vmas afterparty, Nearly spills Out of her skin tight snakeskin dress as she Parties after the VMA's in NYC.Pictured: Cardi BRef: SPL5111104 270819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Cardi B wears a snake-print dress for a VMAs after party.
CREDIT: Splash News
Cardi B, tom ford, sandals, gold stilettos, python, padlock, pedicure, celebrity shoes, feet
A closer look at Cardi B’s Tom Ford sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the Grammy winner also opted for some subtle snake-inspired flair. Her gold Tom Ford sandals were made of python, with a leather lining, the brand’s signature padlock detailing and a 4.1-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are selling for $1,390 on Neimanmarcus.com.

Tom Ford gold python sandals.
Tom Ford gold python sandals.
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Meek Mill’s FN cover shoot.

