Cardi B Wows for Performance in Dior Bodysuit and White-Hot Boots

When it comes to onstage style, Cardi B’s never been one to hold back.

The 26-year-old performed in Las Vegas yesterday wearing a sensual look that ensured she stood out.

Cardi wore a monogrammed Dior bodysuit with white racing stripes going down the sides and a No. 2 written on the bottom right.

She teamed the skimpy suit with white over-the-knee boots that featured a stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette.

The Reebok ambassador wore her hair in a blond ponytail and accessorized with fishnet tights and gold jewelry.

She posted a video showing off the look to her Instagram page, captioning it, “This choppa come straight from Dior.” The video was viewed over 6.1 million times and has more than 1.5 million likes.

The “I Like It” hitmaker was back on social media this afternoon to share a Father’s Day post for husband Offset, who has four kids.

“Happy Father’s Day my love .I love how you always thinking about your kids future and the way you love them .FATHEROF4❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Cardi posted a picture of the Migos rapper holding their baby daughter, Kulture. In the photo, Kulture wears teensy Gucci moccasins with a bucket hat and salmon-colored pants.

Flip through the gallery to see Cardi B’s best statement shoe moments.

Below, go behind the scenes with Meek Mill at his FN cover shoot.

Want more?

What’s Cardi B’s Shoe Size? The Answer Might Surprise You

Cardi B Shimmers While Twerking in Gold Crystal Reeboks at Summer Jam 2019