Cardi B Looks Like a Princess at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Cardi B went for full-on glamour Thursday night in New York at the 5th annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball.

The rapper opted for a tiered couture gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.

Cardi B arrives at the 5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball, Sept. 12, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although Cardi B’s shoes weren’t visible under her blush-colored dress, the “Hustlers” star wore attention-grabbing diamond accessories to complete her sophisticated look.

The rapper was joined her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, for a photo-op before the festivities began. Hennessy wore a sparkling rainbow-colored dress with a thigh-high slit and strappy metallic heels.

Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina at the 5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As the night went on, Cardi B allegedly outbid herself during the charity auction portion of the evening. The rapper bid $111,000 on a signed copy of Rihanna‘s coffee table book that has yet to be released.

The night centered around raising funds for Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, a nonprofit that supports global education and emergency response programs. Rihanna tweeted last week that she intended for her foundation to help provide relief to the Bahamas after the country was hit by Hurricane Dorian.

Other noteworthy guests included Karlie Kloss, A$AP Rocky and Normani. The 2019 Diamond Ball was hosted by comedian Seth Meyers and included performances by Pharrell Williams, Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Khaled.

