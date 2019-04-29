Cardi B Looks Like a ‘Dead Roach’ in Hot Pink Spike Heels — and It Surprisingly Looks Fierce

Many of Cardi B’s fans say she is so beloved because of her relatable, down to earth personality. Even now, as a rap superstar with fancy clothes, shoes and cars, she still manages to show her fans that she’s not so different from them.

Putting that on display yesterday, the “Please Me” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sprawled out on a tiny couch, taking a nap in a sparkly hot pink bodysuit and matching stiletto pumps.

“Laid out like a dead roach. Baku got me tired! crowd wore me out! Going back home now 13 hour flight. Baku, Azerbaijan thank you for having me on the Formula1 event! Beautiful country, nice people, delicious food,” the 26-year-old mom captioned the post. It would be no surprise if Cardi is wearing Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pointy patent leather heels, as it’s known that she’s a fan of red bottoms, and the silhouette appears to be very similar.

Meanwhile, the rapper’s stylist Kollin Carter shared a throwback photo of a pregnant Cardi wearing a Moschino gown with Gianvito Rossi sandals at the 2018 Met Gala today. “It’s that time again! What designer do you think she will be wearing?” he wrote.

Flip through the gallery for a look at more of Cardi B’s shoe style.

