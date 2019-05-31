Cardi B Heads to Court in a Hot-Pink Pantsuit With Matching Spike Heels

Cardi B arrives at Queens Criminal Court, in New York.

Cardi B livened up the streets of New York with a bold head-to-toe pink look today as she headed to a court appearance in Queens. Coincidentally, the Bronx-born hip hop star dropped her new single titled “Press” at midnight. The cover art shows a nude Cardi with her hands behind her back in police custody.

The 26-year-old rapper donned a bright pink suit and a pair of matching Christian Louboutin stilettos with a classic pointy-toe silhouette and a sky-high heel. The luxe style’s red soles were put on display as she ascended the stairs of the courthouse.

Cardi B shows up to court in Queens wearing a pink pantsuit with pink Louboutins. CREDIT: Splash

The Grammy Award-winning mother also showed off a cream-hued snake print Chanel bag, pointy pink acrylic nails and ultra-long extensions.

A closer look at Cardi B wearing hot pink Christian Louboutin stilettos to court today. CREDIT: Splash

Cardi famously rapped about wearing Louboutins on her 2017 breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow.” The lyrics go: “These expensive/these is red bottoms/these is bloody shoes.”

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Cardi B Goes Shopping in Bathrobe & House Slippers in Miami