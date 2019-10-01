Cardi B Wears a Major Fall Shoe Trend on the Front Row at Chanel 

Cardi B continued her week of risk-taking style at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper, 26, attended the Chanel spring ’20 show today wearing a bold look from the designer.

Cardi sported a flare-legged tweed jumpsuit from the French fashion house, which she accessorized with a matching hat, logoed belt and houndstooth coat.

Cardi B poses for photographers at the Chanel spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Francois Mori/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “I Like It” hitmaker opted for brown platform heels. Platforms are a major trend for fall ’19, appearing in the collections of top designers such as Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The style offers additional height but is more supportive than a stiletto — which often means more comfort, and a resulting feeling of empowerment, for the wearer.

A glimpse at Cardi B’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere on the front row, Sasha Luss posed in what’s primed to be spring ’20’s biggest color: hot pink. The Russian model-actress wore a jacket, scarf and pointy-toed heels in the bold shade.

Model Sasha Luss in the front row at Chanel. CREDIT: Francois Mori/Shutterstock

Sting also nabbed a front row seat. The legendary musician, known for fronting The Police, wore an all-black look that included a beret and round-framed glasses.

Sting in the front row at Chanel. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

In addition to the big names in audience, the show featured two A-list models: Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid. The former hit the catwalk in a black-and-white dress with T-strap sandals, while the latter was chic in a midnight blue shirt, hot pants, sheer tights and sparkly sandals.

Kaia Gerber on the runway at Chanel spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid on the runway at Chanel spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

