Cardi B Is a Modern Cowgirl in Printed Skirt & Thigh-High Boots

Cardi B is a lot of things: rapper, mother, reality star and … cowgirl?

The 26-year-old’s latest look was Western inspired — albeit with an on-trend twist

Cardi posed on Instagram yesterday clad in a cow-print Burberry skirt with straps on the thighs (available at Farfetch.com for $1,030) and a collared crop top from TLZ L’Femme ($98 on the brand’s site).

For footwear, the “I Like It” hit maker went with white over-the-knee boots from Balenciaga. Thigh-high boots have appeared on several celebrities this summer, among them Cara Delevingne, Ciara and Olivia Munn.

Cardi completed her look with Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and long blue nails. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek blond ponytail.

A day earlier, the performer posted an image showing off a completely different ensemble. Cardi’s earlier look was entirely Chanel — save the shoes. She sported a catsuit, handbag and beret from the luxury label, finishing her outfit with Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The entertainer has made her love of shoes known throughout her career, rapping about Louboutins in her first big hit, “Bodak Yellow.” Cardi collaborated with Steve Madden on a shoe collection in 2017 and has been a Reebok brand ambassador since November 2018. She also put out two apparel and accessory ranges in collaboration with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova.

