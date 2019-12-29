Cardi B Dresses Up Baby Kulture in Burberry Plaid + Jordan Sneakers

Cardi B dressed daughter Kulture in an adorable, gender-neutral ensemble in an Instagram post from yesterday.

In the Boomerang, Kulture, 1, can be seen outside with father Offset. The baby wears a Burberry plaid sweater with gray sweatpants and Air Jordan 11 “Bred” sneakers. The look comes complete with a burgundy, pom-pom adorned hat and a plaid Burberry crossbody bag.

In her caption, Cardi addressed the androgynous nature of the wintry ensemble, writing”Imma start dressing KK more girly soon. It just be hard cause it’s cold outside.”

Offset was pictured in a black Jordan Brand sweatshirt, slim-fitting black pants and Off-White x Nike Dunk Low sneakers (available from Farfetch.com for $655).

For Christmas festivities, little Kulture was decidedly more dressed-up in a deep red velvet dress with fluffy white trim — an ode to Santa Claus’ costume.

When it comes to her personal style, Cardi tends to wear lots of designer goods, with favorites including Balenciaga, Chanel and Saint Laurent. The rapper works with stylist Kollin Carter — who also counts Normani and Kelly Rowland as clients — to put together her envelope-pushing looks.

The entertainer raked in $28 million in pre-tax income for 2019, according to Forbes. In addition to earnings from her music, she has deals with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

