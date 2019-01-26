Cardi B Performs in Red-Hot Bralette and Garters in Las Vegas

Cardi B’s performance style is off the charts.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper pulled off a head-turning ensemble as she performed at an event in Las Vegas on Friday.

Cardi sported a red bralette with a snake-print pattern, which she paired with high-waisted shiny bottoms. The entertainer’s sultry look was accessorized with a pair of lustrous red garters, which featured red snake-print paneling at the top.

For footwear, the seven-time Grammy Award nominee selected shiny pointy-toed red pumps.

The 26-year-old layered a red jacket with ruffled detailing over her look and wore her long black locks in a half-up, half-down style.

“On the gang 👌🏽you know that Cardi a freak! All my pijamas is ……..,” Cardi captioned an image of herself in the sensual ensemble.

The caption seemed to be a reference to her song “Money,” in which she raps, “You’da bet Cardi a freak / All my pajamas is leather.”

Following the performance, Cardi spent some time with her baby daughter, Kulture, whom she shares with Migos member Offset. The Bronx, N.Y., native joked on Twitter that Kulture seemed “turnt,” writing: “Ooooomgggg my daughter is soooo hyper# and turnt right now I don’t understand baby language but I’m pretty sure she saying PARTY PARTY PARTY.”

Ooooomgggg my daughter is soooo hyper# and turnt right now 😂I don’t understand baby language but I’m pretty sure she saying PARTY PARTY PARTY 🎉 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2019

