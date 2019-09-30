Cardi B’s Patterned Thigh-Highs Match Her Coat at Paris Fashion Week

When it comes to style — whether on the red carpet or the streets— Cardi B likes to show off her personality.

The “I Like It” rapper is known for pulling off dramatic ensembles, and her latest look, on the streets of Paris during Fashion Week, was over the top as ever.

Cardi stepped out yesterday wearing a sheer bodysuit from Aliétte, layered under a patterned jacket with fluffy trim from Edda Gimnes.

Cardi B wearing an Aliétte bodysuit with a coat, shoes and hat from Edda Gimnes. CREDIT: Splash News

Gimnes was also the designer behind the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s thigh-high boots, hat and purse. The boots boasted a stiletto heel and pointed toe.

A close-up shot of Cardi B’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While she missed New York Fashion Week due to other obligations, Cardi has been all over Paris throughout the week, flaunting her risk-taking, distinct sense of style.

On Saturday, the former reality star made headlines when she stepped out in a head-to-toe floral ensemble by Richard Quinn — which even included a sheer face mask. The only item not to include the print? Cardi’s shoes, a pair of white ankle-strap sandals set on a slim stiletto heel.

Cardi B arrives in Paris in a head-to-toe Richard Quinn outfit. CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister has parlayed her fame into deals in the fashion space. She worked with Steve Madden on a campaign that ran in 2017 and partnered with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova on two accessibly priced collections of clothing and accessories. Additionally, the entertainer has been a brand ambassador for Reebok since November 2018.

