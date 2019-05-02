Cardi B Flaunts Toned Abs in Crop Top and Shiny Crystals From Head to Toe

Cardi B has the most nominations of any artist at the Billboard Music Awards — and her red carpet look is a winner, too.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper stepped out in Las Vegas tonight wearing a leggy yellow crop top and matching skirt. Both pieces had rainbow embellishments.

Cardi B with Offset at the BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 26-year-old went with Giuseppe Zanotti’s crystal-covered ankle-strap Harmony sandals on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. The shoes cost $995 on Net-a-porter.com.

A close-up shot of Cardi B’s Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cardi was joined on the red carpet by husband Offset, who went for an understated all-black look that made sure his wife was the center of attention. The Migos rapper wore a black blazer and slim-fitting trousers with shiny dress shoes.

Offset and Cardi B, wearing Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In addition to leading the nomination field with 21 nods (Drake and Post Malone are tied for second place with 17 a piece), Cardi is one of tonight’s performers. She is slated to sing “Please Me” with Bruno Mars. Other performers include Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, Halsey and BTS and the Jonas Brothers.

The host of the BBMAs is “Already Gone” singer Kelly Clarkson, who returns for the second straight year. Clarkson will also sing tonight.

