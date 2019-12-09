Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B Wears the Colors of the Ghanaian Flag in a Bikini and 5-Inch Stilettos

By Ella Chochrek
Cardi B wore the colors of the Ghanian flag during a 24-hour trip to the African country.

In two Instagram posts yesterday, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her outfits from the Ghana visit. In the most recent photo, Cardi wore a printed bikini set with a matching cover-up and head wrap.

On her feet, the “Bodak Yellow” entertainer wore Jessica Rich Goddess sandals in a forest green colorway. The strappy sandals boast a 5-inch stiletto heel and a patent leather upper.

“I was in Ghana for less then 24 hours .Went thru a lil dilemma but I still had fun,” Cardi captioned her Instagram post.

Additionally, the “I Like It” hit maker posed on the photo-sharing app in a head-to-toe latex look — also in the colors of Ghana’s flag — with a matching striped wig.

Cardi sported a custom latex look from Venus Prototype, which included a one-armed bodysuit, a fingerless glove and almond-toe, clear-heeled boots. Both the bodysuit and boots were mostly black with red, yellow and green stripes, representing the colors of Ghana’s flag.

🇬🇭Let’s turn the FUCK UP🇬🇭

While Cardi is best known for her music, she’s successfully parlayed her stardom into deals in the fashion space. She worked with Steve Madden on a campaign that ran in 2017 and has partnered with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova on two accessibly priced collections of clothing and accessories. Additionally, Cardi has been a brand ambassador for Reebok since November 2018.

