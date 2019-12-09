Cardi B Wears the Colors of the Ghanaian Flag in a Bikini and 5-Inch Stilettos

Cardi B wore the colors of the Ghanian flag during a 24-hour trip to the African country.

In two Instagram posts yesterday, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her outfits from the Ghana visit. In the most recent photo, Cardi wore a printed bikini set with a matching cover-up and head wrap.

On her feet, the “Bodak Yellow” entertainer wore Jessica Rich Goddess sandals in a forest green colorway. The strappy sandals boast a 5-inch stiletto heel and a patent leather upper.

Jessica Rich Goddess sandals in green. CREDIT: Jessicarich.com

“I was in Ghana for less then 24 hours .Went thru a lil dilemma but I still had fun,” Cardi captioned her Instagram post.

Additionally, the “I Like It” hit maker posed on the photo-sharing app in a head-to-toe latex look — also in the colors of Ghana’s flag — with a matching striped wig.

Cardi sported a custom latex look from Venus Prototype, which included a one-armed bodysuit, a fingerless glove and almond-toe, clear-heeled boots. Both the bodysuit and boots were mostly black with red, yellow and green stripes, representing the colors of Ghana’s flag.

While Cardi is best known for her music, she’s successfully parlayed her stardom into deals in the fashion space. She worked with Steve Madden on a campaign that ran in 2017 and has partnered with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova on two accessibly priced collections of clothing and accessories. Additionally, Cardi has been a brand ambassador for Reebok since November 2018.

