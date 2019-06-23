Cardi B Dazzles in Ultra-Violet Bodysuit and Glittery Boots at Pre-BET Awards Show

Cardi B rocked her BET Experience performance in Los Angeles last night in a shimmering purple bodysuit complete with matching fingerless opera gloves and ankle boots.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper completed the ultra-violet look with light blue hair, beige fishnets and light pink pointy nails that popped while she held a bejeweled microphone onstage.

Cardi B during her BET Experience performance. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Bronx-born star’s appearance comes only a day after she was indicted over an alleged strip club fight that occurred in New York, but Cardi didn’t seem to let it affect yesterday’s performance as she belted her top songs to her fans.

Cardi B during her BET Experience performance. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 7th Annual BET Experience concert was a teaser for what’s in store for tonight at the award show. Other weekend performances leading up to the BET Awards included Migos, Lil Yachty and G-Eazy.

The annual BET Awards, which will be held at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, will be hosted by Regina King. Cardi is up for seven nominations including for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year and Viewer’s Choice.

The reality TV star-turned-rapper also just released a new song with Lil Nas, “Rodeo,” which is sure to be a summer hit.

