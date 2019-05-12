Cardi B Goes Shopping in Bathrobe & House Slippers in Miami

Only Cardi B would wear this out of the house.

The 26-year-old went shopping in Miami yesterday wearing an oversized, fluffy white bathrobe. For footwear, the “I Like It” rapper sported leather and mink slippers with gold detailing and a flat sole.

Cardi B wears a bathrobe with slippers. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Cardi B’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister completed her look with a rainbow-colored wig. She appeared to not be wearing any makeup.

Cardi is in Miami for the Rolling Loud music festival, at which she and husband Offset both performed (he was joined onstage by fellow Migos members Takeoff and Quavo). The star sported a pink satinlike bodysuit over a pair of nude fishnet tights, completing her look with sparkly pink booties from Saint Laurent.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has a lot of clout — with fans clamoring to see her looks on social media and for awards shows. She collaborated with Fashion Nova for the second time on a collection that launched this week (her debut with the brand came out in November). The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s most recent collab with the fast-fashion brand made $1 million in the first 24 hours, almost selling out, according to TMZ.

