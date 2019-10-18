Cardi B Does the PVC Trend in Sandals That Look Invisible on Vacation

In case you couldn’t tell by her envy-worthy vacation posts, Cardi B and Offset are off on a romantic getaway after celebrating her 27th birthday last Friday.

The “Be Careful” rapper took to Instagram to show off her latest pool-side ensemble that consisted of a bandana-patterned bathing suit from Fashion Nova as well as a matching black bandana and large hoop earrings.

She then paired the look with barely-there PVC slip-on heels with a metallic gold pointed-toe base; on her right ankle, she finished off the ensemble with a double-strap gold anklet.

She wore the same anklet yesterday as she laid a kiss on her husband by the ocean.

The duo posed on the rocks as Cardi B wore an all-red look with gold flat thong-toe sandals and, despite the water and sand, Offset sported a set of Nike x Off-White sneakers.

Unfortunately for the “Hustlers” actress, she also took to Instagram to share on her stories last night that she has the flu with a few sick emojis for emphasis.

