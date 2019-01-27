Cardi B’s Head-to-Toe Blue Outfit Leaves Little to the Imagination

Cardi B is not one to shy away from an attention-grabbing look.

On Friday, she performed at an event in Las Vegas wearing an all-red leather lingerie look, and last night, she took to the stage at the AVN Awards in that city in a very similar ensemble.

From her tie-dyed hair to her floor-length sheer robe and gloves, Cardi B wore an all-blue outfit for her award show performance. The whole set consisted of a glittering bustier and corset with matching bottoms, complete with similar-shaded garters.

Her sharp heels had metallic pointed-toes that coordinated perfectly with the rest of the ensemble.

Cardi finished off the post with a caption that is fitting for the AVN Awards, which honor the best in the adult video industry. The show was particularly record-breaking this year, as all hosts, presenters and performers were female.

The singer also took to her Instagram stories to share snaps from the night, including videos of her daughter, Kulture, and another monochromatic look with shades of green.

