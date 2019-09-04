Cara Delevingne Updates the Little Black Dress With Glitter Pumps and Sheer Crystal Corset

Cara Delevingne turned the streets of New York into her own runway on Tuesday night. The model and actress was spotted in the go-to little black dress, but with a twist.

Wearing David Koma, Delevingne’s ensemble featured sheer, cut-outs with crystal-embellished corset detailing. And she completed the look with a Balmain bag and Saint Laurent pumps. The stilettos brought some sparkle to her look, too, thanks to its glittery capped toe.

Cara Delevingne wearing a David Koma dress, Saint Laurent heels and a Balmain back while in New York. CREDIT: Splash

Cara Delevingne’s YSL shoes are detailed with a glittered heel and cap toe. CREDIT: Splash

Cara Delevingne’s David Koma dress featured a crystal-adorned corset detailing. CREDIT: Splash

Delevingne has been showing off some impressive looks this month as she continues to embark on her “Carnival Row” press tour. On Tuesday night, she made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a similar sparkling outfit, which consisted of Aquazzura’s black satin crystal pump ($950) in silk velvet paired with an Azzaro black satin blazer dress detailed with hand-embroidered crystal embellishment.

Watch the interview here:

