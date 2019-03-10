We’ve Never Seen Sneakers as White as Cara Delevingne’s Pumas

It can be tough to keep white sneakers clean as each wear invites a new set of scuff marks, discoloration and unpleasant sole streaks.

Such isn’t the case for Cara Delevingne, who showed up at the “Superpower Dogs” film premiere in Los Angeles yesterday wearing what could possibly be the whitest pair of trainers we’ve ever seen.

Cara Delevingne attends the “Superpower Dogs” film premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The model-turned-actress stepped out in Puma’s Cali style — a chunky platform shoe with lace-up features and metallic logo branding on the sides. (Delevingne was recently tapped as the face of the sportswear giant’s Muse Trailblazer, the latest release in its Muse Women’s range.)

The pristine pair stood out even more against the black carpet, coupled with Delevingne’s dark-wash jeans.

A closer look at Cara Delevingne’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A lateral view of Cara Delevingne’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The rest of her outfit was equally casual-cool: A shearling-collared olive bomber jacket served as the hero piece to an ensemble complete with a white T-shirt, reflective sunglasses and a gold chain necklace.

Delevingne was also joined at the event by fellow dog mom Katherine Schwarzenegger, who similarly chose white shoes — with added elevation. Her pumps elegantly matched a navy pantsuit that flaunted lace-up details and paneling down her legs. (The author and blogger is famously engaged to Hollywood movie star Chris Pratt.)

Katherine Schwarzenegger makes an appearance at the “Superpower Dogs” film premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

