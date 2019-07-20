Cara Delevingne Models a Sheer Look and $1,800 Louboutin Thigh-Highs at Comic-Con 2019

Cara Delevingne speaking on the "Carnival Row" show panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif.

Cara Delevingne made an appearance at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Friday. The supermodel-turned-actress spoke alongside Orlando Bloom on a panel about their new fantasy-drama TV show, “Carnival Row,” which will premiere on Amazon Prime on Aug 30.

The 26-year-old Brit showed off an eye-catching ensemble for the occasion. She donned a sheer black button-down shirt over a black crop top featuring a cutout detail, gray high-waisted shorts and a pair of super-sleek black thigh-highs.

Cara Delevingne wears a black sheer top with gray shorts and black stretchy suede Louboutin thigh-highs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Delevingne opted for Christian Louboutin’s stretchy suede “Kiss Me Gina” over-the-knee boots, which boast a round-toe, a block heel and the label’s signature red sole. The style retails for just under $1,800.

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne pose together at the panel for their new fantasy show, “Carnival Row.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

According to Deadline, the Chanel catwalk favorite will play a “refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss” in the upcoming eight-part series. Bloom, who wore black sneakers with chunky white soles to the event, costars as detective Rycroft Philostrate.

A close-up look at Cara Delevingne wearing Christian Louboutin Kiss Me Gina suede over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

