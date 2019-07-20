Cara Delevingne Models a Sheer Look and $1,800 Louboutin Thigh-Highs at Comic-Con 2019

Cara Delevingne made an appearance at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Friday. The supermodel-turned-actress spoke alongside Orlando Bloom on a panel about their new fantasy-drama TV show, “Carnival Row,” which will premiere on Amazon Prime on Aug 30.
The 26-year-old Brit showed off an eye-catching ensemble for the occasion. She donned a sheer black button-down shirt over a black crop top featuring a cutout detail, gray high-waisted shorts and a pair of super-sleek black thigh-highs.
Delevingne opted for Christian Louboutin’s stretchy suede “Kiss Me Gina” over-the-knee boots, which boast a round-toe, a block heel and the label’s signature red sole. The style retails for just under $1,800.
According to Deadline, the Chanel catwalk favorite will play a “refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss” in the upcoming eight-part series. Bloom, who wore black sneakers with chunky white soles to the event, costars as detective Rycroft Philostrate.
Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style moments.
Want more?
Cara Delevingne Stomps Out in a Cape Dress With Spike-Heeled Boots at TrevorLive Gala
Cara Delevingne Adds Feminine Touches to an Edgy Outfit With Pearls on Her Heels
Chanel Favorites Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber & Penelope Cruz Bid Adieu to Karl Lagerfeld in the Ultimate Snow Bunny Boots