Cara Delevingne Mixes Leather & Lace With Orlando Bloom at ‘Carnival Row’ Press Event

By Hanna McNeila
Cara Delevingne, Amazon Press Tour, Carnival Row
Cara Delevingne at Amazon Prime Video's Television Critics Association press event.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne matched ruffles with leather at Amazon Prime Video’s Television Critics Association media event on Saturday in Beverly Hills, Calif. The model-actress went for a chic, edgy look while promoting her role in the streaming network’s “Carnival Row” series.

Cara Delevingne, Amazon Press Tour, Carnival Row
Cara Delevingne Amazon Prime Video’s Television Critics Association press event.
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Sh

The 26-year-old wore a white strapless top complete with frills on the trim. The corset-style top was made from a sheer material that was decorated with white polka dots. She matched it with a pair of baggy leather pants done with white stitching for a contrasting pop.

Cara Delevingne, Amazon Press Tour, Carnival Row
Cara Delevingne Amazon Prime Video’s Television Critics Association press event.
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Sh

The star kept her footwear simple with a pair of black leather pumps. The shoes were styled with a pointed toe and a high stiletto heel.

Cara Delevingne and Orlando BloomAmazon Prime 'Carnival Row' TV Show photocall, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jul 2019
Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom at Amazon Prime Video’s Television Critics Association event.
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Sh

The “Paper Towns” actress attended the event with her co-star Orlando Bloom. The 42-year-old took the opposite approach to Delevingne’s palette and sported a very colorful ensemble. Bloom looked dapper in a graphic-print blue blazer and matching pants. He paired the suit with a high-neck orange shirt.

On his feet, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor kept his look formal in a pair of black leather loafers.

