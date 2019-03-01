Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Lawrence and More Celebs on the Front Row at PFW

As usual, plenty of famous faces have been spotted on the front row taking in the latest creations from some of the world’s top designers at Paris Fashion Week.

Today at Balmain’s fall ’19 show, “Big Little Lies” star Shailene Woodley showed off a chic look from the French luxury brand. The 27-year-old actress wore a plunging black velvet top with acid wash jeans featuring an embellished waist and pointy clear PVC heels with black accents. A red lip pulled things together.

Shailene Woodley wearing jeans with a black velvet top and PVC shoes in the front row at Balmain. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Over at the Christian Dior show on Tuesday, Cara Delevingne made waves in a pretty pink pleated frock courtesy of Dior. The supermodel-turned-actress paired the design with pale pink ballerina-inspired pumps featuring a pointy toe, crossover straps and a unique clear heel. The style is from Dior’s spring ’19 collection.

Cara Delevingne wearing a pink pleated dress with Dior ballerina pumps at Dior’s fall ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence, who is newly engaged, donned a gray Dior belted minidress with a flouncy asymmetrical skirt on the front row. The award-winning actress and Dior ambassador accessorized with sleek shades and black and white plaid embellished pointy-toed ankle strap flats.

Jennifer Lawrence in the front row at Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

