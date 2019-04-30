Cara Delevingne Adds Feminine Touches to an Edgy Outfit With Pearls on Her Heels

Cara Delevingne is never one to miss on a front row.

Last night, the model attended the 14th Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, hosted by Chanel, wearing an all-black ensemble from the brand. Her outfit consisted of a tweed jacket over a black top and studded leather pants.

Cara Delevingne attends the 14th annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, April 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Cara Delevingne’s black booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 26-year-old chose black leather booties with a cap toe, with bright blue socks peeping out from under them. The shoes also featured pearl adornments along the back of the heel.

Other attendees at the event included her friend Ashley Benson, who had on a navy minidress and embellished sandals.

Ashley Benson attends the Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, April 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Angela Bassett arrived wearing skintight over-the-knee boots, while fellow attendee Katie Holmes chose an all-leather look with black heels.

Angela Bassett attends the Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, April 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Katie Holmes at the Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted, April 29. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Delevingne started her career in modeling before turning to acting, appearing in films like “Paper Towns,” “Suicide Squad” and “Anna Karenina.” Her most recent project is titled “Her Smell,” starring alongside Benson and Elisabeth Moss.

