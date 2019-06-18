Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cara Delevingne Stomps Out in a Cape Dress With Spike-Heeled Boots at TrevorLive Gala

By Hanna McNeila
Cara Delevingne attends The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE New York gala at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019
Cara Delevingne
CREDIT: Shutterstock

British model and actress Cara Delevingne stepped into the spotlight in style at the TrevorLive Gala last night in New York.

Delevingne sported a white Balmain cape dress complete with flowing sheer sleeves that draped down to her feet. The minidress had a blazerlike shape with a belt that was gracefully tied in a knot.

Cara Delevingne wearing Balmain at TrevorLIVE gala
Cara Delevingne wearing Balmain cape dress and Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots at TrevorLive Gala.
CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews
Cara Delevingne, The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019TrevorLIVE is The Trevor Project's premier bi-annual galas, which celebrates The Trevor Project and our mission to end LGBTQ youth suicide. The galas bring together celebrities, corporate partners, and allies for a moving night to support LGBTQ youth in crisis. Wearing Balmain, Shoes by Christian Louboutin
Detail of Cara Delevingne’s shoes by Christian Louboutin.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The star finished the look with a pair of black suede thigh-high stiletto-heeled boots by Christian Louboutin. The model wore her hair slicked back.

The Trevor Project is an organization founded by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor.” The group provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to young people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Cara DelevingneThe Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019TrevorLIVE is The Trevor Project's premier bi-annual galas, which celebrates The Trevor Project and our mission to end LGBTQ youth suicide. The galas bring together celebrities, corporate partners, and allies for a moving night to support LGBTQ youth in crisis. Wearing Balmain, Shoes by Christian Louboutin
Cara Delevingne wears a Balmain dress with shoes by Christian Louboutin.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Delevingne, who will be honored at a Pride Month event for her dedication to the organization, accepted the award.

“I strive to acknowledge those who feel like they don’t fit into a box and make sure they know, in both good and bad times, that there is always someone there to support them,” she said.

The Adidas collaborator took the opportunity to announce her relationship with actress Ashley Benson for the first time in her speech. Delevingne revealed that the fashion-forward couple has been together for a year.

Ashley BensonThe Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019TrevorLIVE is The Trevor Project's premier bi-annual galas, which celebrates The Trevor Project and our mission to end LGBTQ youth suicide. The galas bring together celebrities, corporate partners, and allies for a moving night to support LGBTQ youth in crisis. Wearing Zuhair Murad
Ashley Benson wears Zuhair Murad.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Ashley BensonThe Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019TrevorLIVE is The Trevor Project's premier bi-annual galas, which celebrates The Trevor Project and our mission to end LGBTQ youth suicide. The galas bring together celebrities, corporate partners, and allies for a moving night to support LGBTQ youth in crisis. Wearing Zuhair Murad
Detail of Ashley Benson’s shoes.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

