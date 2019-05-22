Sign up for our newsletter today!

Worst-Dressed Celebs on Cannes Film Festival’s Red Carpet, According to You

By Ella Chochrek
‘Pain and Glory’ premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France – 17 May 2019
‘Les Miserables’
‘Les Miserables’
‘Les Miserables’
‘Les Miserables’
The Cannes Film Festival isn’t just about the movies — it’s also about the red carpet fashion.

With A-listers aplenty turning heads in dramatic gowns and soaring stilettos, Cannes produces its fair share of swoon-worthy fashion moments each year. But not every look can be a winner, and some outfits had Twitter users shaking their heads.

Below, check out seven outfits that social media felt missed the mark so far. The festival bows Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra attends '5B' screening'Rocketman' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2019 Wearing Roberto Cavalli dress
Priyanka Chopra in Roberto Cavalli.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra hit the red carpet in a custom, sequin-covered Roberto Cavalli gown that had a dramatic train and an edgy thigh-high slit. Twitter user @prileykwest found the look a bit boring, though, writing: “Priyanka’s cannes dress is ugly as s**t. It looks very manish-esque. A sequined body hugging gown? Ground breaking — Girl bye. Cavalli sweetie i’m so sorry.”

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie'Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 21 May 2019Wearing Chanel same outfit as catwalk model *6051457ab
Margot Robbie in Chanel.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie went for an unconventional look for Cannes, known for gowns, in a sparkly black and silver dress-pants combo from Chanel. For footwear, the “Wolf of Wall Street” actress went with black ankle boots on a stiletto heel. The risk didn’t pay off for everyone; @irljeangrey said, “margot’s dress/pants thing for the cannes premiere is………………..real ugly.”

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan'A Hidden Life' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 19 May 2019 Wearing Jean Louis Sabaji, Custom
Aishwarya Rai in Jean Louis Sabaji.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai bucked convention in a one-shouldered, custom-made Jean Louis Sabaji dress with a fan-like train and an iridescent bodice. On Twitter, @SlayLibtards wrote of the look: “Awful! it’s a tacky fancy dress party,” adding two throw up emojis.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard'Les Miserables' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 15 May 2019Wearing Claes Iversen
Amber Heard in Claes Iversen.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Amber Heard wore a sparkly Claes Iversen dress that belted at the waist. She teamed it with see-through pointy-toed pumps that were covered in studs. According to @mahobilli, the look was “just meh.”

Eva Herzigova

Eva Herzigova, 'Rocketman' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2019 Wearing Dior, tights, boots with ties
Eva Herzigova in Dior.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Eva Herzigova wore a sequined Dior romper with sparkly tights underneath. For shoes, she opted for shiny black booties with tie detailing. While @pupahava approved of the romper, the social media user thought the accessories were a fail. “You didn’t have to do that beautiful Dior suit dirty with those horrible tights and boots. #Cannes,” @pupahava wrote.

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard'Matthias and Maxime' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 22 May 2019 Wearing Balmain
Marion Cotillard in Balmain.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard is a Cannes regular, but she may have gone for her riskiest outfit ever for 2019, selecting a Balmain look that included a crop top, shorts, booties and a denim cape. While many fans applauded the ensemble, it didn’t go over well with everyone. “Of course balmain is behind this mess at cannes,” quipped @laqerfeld.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone'Pain and Glory' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 17 May 2019 Wearing Giambattista Valli same outfit as catwalk model *9327889az
Deepika Padukone in Giambattista Valli.
CREDIT: Alberto Terenghi/Shutterstock

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone wore a bold green layered Giambattista Valli gown with blush detailing. But some felt the over-the-top ensemble was a flop. @Panimarie commented: “I love her but this look didn’t do it for me.

Click through the gallery to see red carpet arrivals at the Cannes Film Festival.

