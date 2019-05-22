Worst-Dressed Celebs on Cannes Film Festival’s Red Carpet, According to You

The Cannes Film Festival isn’t just about the movies — it’s also about the red carpet fashion.

With A-listers aplenty turning heads in dramatic gowns and soaring stilettos, Cannes produces its fair share of swoon-worthy fashion moments each year. But not every look can be a winner, and some outfits had Twitter users shaking their heads.

Below, check out seven outfits that social media felt missed the mark so far. The festival bows Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra hit the red carpet in a custom, sequin-covered Roberto Cavalli gown that had a dramatic train and an edgy thigh-high slit. Twitter user @prileykwest found the look a bit boring, though, writing: “Priyanka’s cannes dress is ugly as s**t. It looks very manish-esque. A sequined body hugging gown? Ground breaking — Girl bye. Cavalli sweetie i’m so sorry.”

Priyanka's cannes dress is ugly as shit. It looks very manish-esque. A sequined body hugging gown? Ground breaking — Girl bye. Cavalli sweetie i'm so sorry https://t.co/AWhKKc5vog — Priley (@prileykwest) May 17, 2019

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie went for an unconventional look for Cannes, known for gowns, in a sparkly black and silver dress-pants combo from Chanel. For footwear, the “Wolf of Wall Street” actress went with black ankle boots on a stiletto heel. The risk didn’t pay off for everyone; @irljeangrey said, “margot’s dress/pants thing for the cannes premiere is………………..real ugly.”

margot's dress/pants thing for the cannes premiere is………………..real ugly — sad exam time liz (@irljeangrey) May 21, 2019

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai in Jean Louis Sabaji. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai bucked convention in a one-shouldered, custom-made Jean Louis Sabaji dress with a fan-like train and an iridescent bodice. On Twitter, @SlayLibtards wrote of the look: “Awful! it’s a tacky fancy dress party,” adding two throw up emojis.

Awful! 🤮🤮 it’s a tacky fancy dress party — #NationFirst Khangressi est Nazi (@SlayLibtards) May 21, 2019

Amber Heard

Amber Heard in Claes Iversen. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Amber Heard wore a sparkly Claes Iversen dress that belted at the waist. She teamed it with see-through pointy-toed pumps that were covered in studs. According to @mahobilli, the look was “just meh.”

Amber Heard’s last Cannes dress was gorgeous. This one is just meh — Riasat Ki Maut (@mahobili) May 15, 2019

Eva Herzigova

Eva Herzigova in Dior. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Eva Herzigova wore a sequined Dior romper with sparkly tights underneath. For shoes, she opted for shiny black booties with tie detailing. While @pupahava approved of the romper, the social media user thought the accessories were a fail. “You didn’t have to do that beautiful Dior suit dirty with those horrible tights and boots. # Cannes,” @pupahava wrote.

You didn’t have to do that beautiful Dior suit dirty with those horrible tights and boots. #Cannes pic.twitter.com/x355WEAQHm — t ♭♪ (@pupahava) May 18, 2019

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard is a Cannes regular, but she may have gone for her riskiest outfit ever for 2019, selecting a Balmain look that included a crop top, shorts, booties and a denim cape. While many fans applauded the ensemble, it didn’t go over well with everyone. “Of course balmain is behind this mess at cannes,” quipped @laqerfeld.

of course balmain is behind this mess at cannes pic.twitter.com/AozfSD2qzw — laqerfeld (@laqerfeld) May 22, 2019

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in Giambattista Valli. CREDIT: Alberto Terenghi/Shutterstock

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone wore a bold green layered Giambattista Valli gown with blush detailing. But some felt the over-the-top ensemble was a flop. @Panimarie commented: “I love her but this look didn’t do it for me.“

I love her but this look didn't do it for me. — Buckida (@Panimarie) May 20, 2019

Click through the gallery to see red carpet arrivals at the Cannes Film Festival.

Want more?

Margot Robbie Stuns in Chanel Couture With Sparkling Trousers and Satin Mules at Cannes

Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, According to You

Amber Heard Stuns in Red Leather Boots Alongside More Stars at the Chopard Party in Cannes