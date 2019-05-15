What the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years ago

It’s that time of the year again: the Cannes Film Festival. For years, celebs have been flocking to the South of France to show off their most glamorous red carpet looks, and this year is sure to be no different as the ceremony kicks off today.

Ten years ago, in 2009, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were still together as a couple and attended the Cannes premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Bastards” together.

Jolie, who was 33 at the time, wore a sultry nude gown featuring a dangerously high slit paired with matching peep-toe stilettos. Meanwhile, Pitt, who starred alongside Diane Kruger in the Tarantino film, looked dapper in a classic tux with patent shoes.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Inglourious Bastards” in 2009. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kruger stunned in a white floor-length gown with ruffly sleeves and metallic silver floral embroidery.

Diane Kruger with Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino at the “Inglourious Basterds” film premiere. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz commanded attention at the “Broken Embraces” photocall wearing a nude Dolce & Gabbana dress with matching Louboutins.

Penelope Cruz at the “Broken Embraces” film photocall wearing a nude Dolce & Gabbana dress with nude Louboutins. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prior to her “Scandal” success, Kerry Washington attended Cannes in 2009 for the premiere of “Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky.” The actress wowed in a Zuhair Murad gown with navy floral beading.

Kerry Washington wearing a Zuhair Murad gown at the “Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky” premiere. CREDIT: Shutterstock

