What the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years ago

By Allie Fasanella
Penelope Cruz
Kerry Washington
Diane Kruger
Paris Hilton
It’s that time of the year again: the Cannes Film Festival. For years, celebs have been flocking to the South of France to show off their most glamorous red carpet looks, and this year is sure to be no different as the ceremony kicks off today.

Ten years ago, in 2009, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were still together as a couple and attended the Cannes premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Bastards” together.

Jolie, who was 33 at the time, wore a sultry nude gown featuring a dangerously high slit paired with matching peep-toe stilettos. Meanwhile, Pitt, who starred alongside Diane Kruger in the Tarantino film, looked dapper in a classic tux with patent shoes.

angelina jolie, brad pitt, cannes film festival 2009
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Inglourious Bastards” in 2009.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kruger stunned in a white floor-length gown with ruffly sleeves and metallic silver floral embroidery.

diane kruger, brad pitt, quentin tarantino, cannes film festival 2009
Diane Kruger with Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino at the “Inglourious Basterds” film premiere.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz commanded attention at the “Broken Embraces” photocall wearing a nude Dolce & Gabbana dress with matching Louboutins.

penelope cruz, dolce and gabbana, christian louboutin, 2009 cannes film festival
Penelope Cruz at the “Broken Embraces” film photocall wearing a nude Dolce & Gabbana dress with nude Louboutins.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prior to her “Scandal” success, Kerry Washington attended Cannes in 2009 for the premiere of “Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky.” The actress wowed in a Zuhair Murad gown with navy floral beading.

kerry washington, zuhair murad, cannes film festival 2009
Kerry Washington wearing a Zuhair Murad gown at the “Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky” premiere.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more from the 2009 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

