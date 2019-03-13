British Royals Show Off Their Fierce Hats and Heels at Cheltenham Ladies Day

It was all about the ladies on day two of Britain’s annual Cheltenham Festival — and they put on quite an entertaining fashion spectacle. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Zara Tindall and some of the country’s most stylish socialites descended on the historic racecourse this morning for the much-anticipated Ladies Day.

The well-heeled women braved blustery winds (that nearly threatened to cancel the event) to show off their fashionable finery including towering heels, plenty of color and, of course, over-the-top fascinators. Duchess Camilla defied her age in a chic pair of chocolate brown suede knee-high boots that perfectly complemented her playful polka-dot-print dress and cream dress coat. She topped off her chic race-day look with brown gloves and a plush fur-trimmed hat.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wears knee-high boots to the Cheltenham Festival. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

A closer look at the duchess’ boots. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughter, stepped out in a striking plum-colored coat accented with military-inspired buttons and collar. She accessorized with matching leather gloves, purse and ribbon-trimmed fascinator but set off the purple shades with opaque black tights and black suede ankle booties featuring rouching on the vamp. The 37-year-old royal was accompanied by her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, who looked dapper in a tweed overcoat, plaid trousers and a spiffy pair of brogues that featured plaid tweed accents.

Zara and Mike Tindall pose on the Cheltenham racecourse. CREDIT: Rupert Hartley/Shutterstock

Other notable attendees included Irish model and TV star Vogue Williams, who embraced her country surroundings by wearing a Holland Cooper red and green tartan belted coat decorated with gold buttons and buckles. The 33-year-old — who is in the midst of five months of intensive jockey training to compete in an upcoming charity horse race — towered in a sleek pair of black leather boots perched on stiletto heels.

These fashionable racegoers turn up the color for the occasion. CREDIT: Hugh Routledge/Shutterstock

A group of attendees accessorize with whimsical fascinators. CREDIT: Hugh Routledge/Shutterstock

