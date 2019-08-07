Sign up for our newsletter today!

Camila Cabello Wears Sparkling Details Down to Her Toes on the Variety Red Carpet

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
camila cabello
Camila Cabello at the 2019 Variety Power of Young Hollywood event on Aug 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Camila Cabello’s look at the 2019 Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in L.A. last night was not about subtly.

The “Havana” hitmaker, who is one of Variety magazine’s August cover stars, opted for an eye-catching minidress. The 22-year-old singer posed on the red carpet a plunging pale pink ruffly design covered with sequin detailing and an open back from Zuhair Murad’s spring ’19 couture collection.

Christian Louboutin Follies Strass Red Sole Pumps, Zuhair Murad Spring 2019 Couture, 2019 Variety Power of Young Hollywood, camila cabello,
Camila Cabello wearing a frilly pink embellished minidress from Zuhair Murad’s spring ’19 couture collection.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Instead of going for a minimalistic shoe style, the former Fifth Harmony member reached for Christian Louboutin nude “Follies” mesh and patent leather pumps with crystal embellishments. The semi-sheer pointy-toed silhouette complete with a signature red sole retails for just under $1,200.

Christian Louboutin Follies Strass Red Sole Pumps, Zuhair Murad Spring 2019 Couture, 2019 Variety Power of Young Hollywood, camila cabello,
Camila Cabello strikes a pose in Christian Louboutin “Follies” mesh and patent leather pumps with crystal embellishments.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Cuban-born “Never Be the Same” songstress pulled things together by adding some sparkly rings and a set of earrings.

camila cabello, Christian Louboutin Follies Strass Red Sole Pumps, feet
A close-up look at Camila Cabello wearing Christian Louboutin’s semi-sheer nude mesh and patent leather pumps featuring crystal embellishments.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

You can head to Variety’s website to read Camila Cabello’s cover story.

View this post on Instagram

@variety 🖤

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

Watch the below video to go behind the scenes with Meek Mill at his FN cover shoot.

Want more?

How Much Did Camila Cabello Really Do for Skechers?

Gigi Hadid’s Bowling Style Includes Versace Sneakers

Rihanna Returns to Barbados’ Crop Over Carnival in a Bubble-Gum Pink Feathered Look

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad