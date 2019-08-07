Camila Cabello Wears Sparkling Details Down to Her Toes on the Variety Red Carpet

Camila Cabello at the 2019 Variety Power of Young Hollywood event on Aug 6.

Camila Cabello’s look at the 2019 Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in L.A. last night was not about subtly.

The “Havana” hitmaker, who is one of Variety magazine’s August cover stars, opted for an eye-catching minidress. The 22-year-old singer posed on the red carpet a plunging pale pink ruffly design covered with sequin detailing and an open back from Zuhair Murad’s spring ’19 couture collection.

Camila Cabello wearing a frilly pink embellished minidress from Zuhair Murad’s spring ’19 couture collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Instead of going for a minimalistic shoe style, the former Fifth Harmony member reached for Christian Louboutin nude “Follies” mesh and patent leather pumps with crystal embellishments. The semi-sheer pointy-toed silhouette complete with a signature red sole retails for just under $1,200.

Camila Cabello strikes a pose in Christian Louboutin “Follies” mesh and patent leather pumps with crystal embellishments. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Cuban-born “Never Be the Same” songstress pulled things together by adding some sparkly rings and a set of earrings.

A close-up look at Camila Cabello wearing Christian Louboutin’s semi-sheer nude mesh and patent leather pumps featuring crystal embellishments. CREDIT: Shutterstock

You can head to Variety’s website to read Camila Cabello’s cover story.

