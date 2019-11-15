Camila Cabello in Thigh-Highs + More Celebrity Arrivals at Time 100 Next Gala

Time Magazine hosted a gala last night honoring the Time 100 Next class in New York. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are influential in their fields.

Camila Cabello made the cut in little black blazer-style dress with voluminous pink sleeves from Alexander McQueen.

Camila Cabello at the inaugural Time 100 Next Event in New York, Nov. 14. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Camila Cabello’s over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Worn over fishnet leggings, the “Seniorita” singer chose thigh-high suede black boots with a block heel for the occasion; the Lesley over-the-knee boots from Stuart Weitzman retail for $795.

Joining Cabello on the list were actresses Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart. Palmer wore a Cong Tri strapless minidress with a long train and René Caovilla strappy sandals.

Keke Palmer at the inaugural Time 100 Next Event in New York, Nov. 14. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Reinhart posed in a tulle white Rodarte gown covered in black bows.

Lili Reinhart at the inaugural Time 100 Next Event in New York, Nov. 14. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ezra Miller ranked on the top 100 as well and showed off in a unique style on the red carpet; the actor wore a fur coat over a patterned top with a skull necklace and black leather pants.

For footwear, it was a set of glittering pair of square-toe boots with a block heel.

Ezra Miller at the inaugural Time 100 Next Event in New York, Nov. 14. CREDIT: Shutterstock

