Caitlyn Jenner Touches Down in Australia for Her New TV Series in Retro Nikes

Caitlyn Jenner touched down in Brisbane, Australia today along with her fellow cast stars for the upcoming season of “I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!”

Jenner landed in Brisbane Airport with a small amount of luggage for her jungle adventure; she wore a casual white sweater with a high cutout and a pair of loose-fitting black pants for the flight.

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at Brisbane Airport in Australia in all-black Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Caitlyn Jenner’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Jenner wore a pair of all-black retro Nike sneakers with metallic accents.

“I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!” is a British reality television series that places stars in a jungle environment in Australia as they compete to win King or Queen of the Jungle. Jenner will be in the show’s upcoming season along with former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, formal British football athlete Ian Wright and more stars.

Jenner landed at the same time as her co-stars Wright, who wore chunky sneakers, and Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell, wearing gray sneakers.

Ian Wright arrives at Brisbane Airport in Australia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Andrew Maxwell arrives at Brisbane Airport in Australia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jenner previously appeared on the first two seasons of the American version of the show competing against celebrities like Melissa Rivers and Tyson Beckford.

