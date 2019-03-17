Busy Philipps Attends Kanye West’s Church Services With Daughters & Husband

Busy Philipps and her daughters, Birdie (R) and Cricket.

Busy Philipps was in the house at Kanye West’s new church service in Los Angeles on Sunday. The star of the E! network’s “Busy Tonight” dressed in a romantic bohemian look for the occasion.

The 39-year-old mother of two donned a white denim jacket over a floral-print maxidress with light brown patent leather combat boots featuring a center zipper and red lacing. The actress-turned-talk show host accessorized with a shoulder bag and sunglasses.

Busy Philipps wearing a floral maxidress under a denim jacket with light brown patent combat boots. CREDIT: Splash

Philipps’ 10-year-old daughter, Birdie, wore a plain black tee with denim shorts and classic Vans checkerboard slip-ons while her youngest sister, 5-year-old Cricket, sported a pink hoodie with a rainbow heart embroidered on the chest and princess sneakers.

Busy Philipps’ husband Marc Silverstein wears the Balenciaga Triple S sneakers featuring a split color design. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Philipps’ husband, “I Feel Pretty” co-writer and director Marc Silverstein, rocked a graphic sweatshirt with dark cuffed jeans and Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers featuring a split color design. The nearly $1,000 shoes are constructed out of black and gray mesh and nubuck.

A closer look at Busy Philipps wearing light brown combat boots with red laces and a zipper down the middle. CREDIT: Splash

