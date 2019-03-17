Sign up for our newsletter today!

Busy Philipps Attends Kanye West’s Church Services With Daughters & Husband

By Allie Fasanella
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps and her daughters, Birdie (R) and Cricket.
CREDIT: Splash

Busy Philipps was in the house at Kanye West’s new church service in Los Angeles on Sunday. The star of the E! network’s “Busy Tonight” dressed in a romantic bohemian look for the occasion.

The 39-year-old mother of two donned a white denim jacket over a floral-print maxidress with light brown patent leather combat boots featuring a center zipper and red lacing. The actress-turned-talk show host accessorized with a shoulder bag and sunglasses.

Busy Philipps daughters
Busy Philipps wearing a floral maxidress under a denim jacket with light brown patent combat boots.
CREDIT: Splash

Philipps’ 10-year-old daughter, Birdie, wore a plain black tee with denim shorts and classic Vans checkerboard slip-ons while her youngest sister, 5-year-old Cricket, sported a pink hoodie with a rainbow heart embroidered on the chest and princess sneakers.

Busy Philipps husband, marc silverstein, balenciaga triple s
Busy Philipps’ husband Marc Silverstein wears the Balenciaga Triple S sneakers featuring a split color design.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Philipps’ husband, “I Feel Pretty” co-writer and director Marc Silverstein, rocked a graphic sweatshirt with dark cuffed jeans and Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers featuring a split color design. The nearly $1,000 shoes are constructed out of black and gray mesh and nubuck.

Busy Philipps boots
A closer look at Busy Philipps wearing light brown combat boots with red laces and a zipper down the middle.
CREDIT: Splash

