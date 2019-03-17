Busy Philipps Attends Kanye West’s Church Services With Daughters & Husband

Busy Philipps was in the house at Kanye West’s new church service in Los Angeles on Sunday. The star of the E! network’s “Busy Tonight” dressed in a romantic bohemian look for the occasion.
The 39-year-old mother of two donned a white denim jacket over a floral-print maxidress with light brown patent leather combat boots featuring a center zipper and red lacing. The actress-turned-talk show host accessorized with a shoulder bag and sunglasses.
Philipps’ 10-year-old daughter, Birdie, wore a plain black tee with denim shorts and classic Vans checkerboard slip-ons while her youngest sister, 5-year-old Cricket, sported a pink hoodie with a rainbow heart embroidered on the chest and princess sneakers.
Meanwhile, Philipps’ husband, “I Feel Pretty” co-writer and director Marc Silverstein, rocked a graphic sweatshirt with dark cuffed jeans and Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers featuring a split color design. The nearly $1,000 shoes are constructed out of black and gray mesh and nubuck.
