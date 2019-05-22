BTS Brings Its Sneaker Game to ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

BTS closed out the 16th season of “The Voice” last night, performing “Boy With Luv” for the finale. The K-pop superstars not only brought a crowd-electrifying song and dance but their sleek, snazzy style, wearing tuxedo suits toned down with black or white kicks and bright shirts or other accessories.

Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V and J-Hope posed for a shot of their looks at NBC’s studios for “The Voice” in L.A. on Twitter. While some of the members went for more performance styles, Suga wore a pair of black Dior sneakers.

Tuxedo-style suits with sneakers are a go-to look for the seven-member boy band. To get a closer look at the sneaker styles from last night, watch the clip below.

The band’s cameo on “The Voice” is just another stop amid an action-packed world tour, “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself.” In honor of the group, the Empire State Building was lit purple Monday night. BTS moves on to the European leg of their tour, kicking it off at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1. Click through the gallery to see BTS’ awards show style.

