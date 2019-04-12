Sign up for our newsletter today!

BTS Members Master Street Style in New York

By Ella Chochrek
The BTS boys are most often seen stateside in their coordinated red carpet looks, but they proved their street style is just as good in New York today en route to the Z-100 radio station.

Five of the group’s seven members were spotted on the streets, and each showed off his individual sense of style.

Group leader RM went for the most laidback look of the bunch, hitting town in a salmon sweater, khaki pants and navy Converse sneakers.

 

J-Hope was similarly dressed-down, going for a highly stylized look in a denim jumpsuit, a logo’d Chanel T-shirt and Jordan Brand sneakers. He carried a green bag for a pop of color.

Jimin also stepped out in Chanel, choosing a bomber jacket from the French label to pair with his fitted black jeans and black leathery ankle boots. the boy band member gave his ensemble a little pop of color with his hair, which was dyed pink.

Kim Tae-hyung (better-known by his stage name, V) also used his hair to give his look an extra flair. The bandmate had bright blue locks, which popped against his mustard-colored sweater and black pants. While most of the crew had on sneakers, V went with a slightly more dressed-up ensemble in brown loafers.

Rounding out the pack was Jin, who had on an oversized white sweater over black sweatpants. The K-pop star finished his look with Off-White sneakers.

