BTS Shows Off Coordinated Style in Spiffy Suits & Trendy Sneakers on ‘SNL’

BTS made their debut on the “Saturday Night Live” stage last night — but when it came to their outfits, they looked like seasoned professionals.

Related The BTS Boys Look Like the Ultimate Hypebeasts in New York BTS Members Master Street Style in New York BTS Rocks Head-to-Toe Hot Pink in First Look at Halsey Collaboration 'Boy With Luv'

The seven bandmates — Jungkook, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope — lit up the stage with their fierce dance moves and matchy matchy ensembles.

The boy band performed their new song, “Boy With Luv,” live for the first time. All wore black suits, but they still managed to show off their individualized style. Some sported colorful shirts underneath their blazers, or punctuated their looks with ties. Most wore on-trend white sneakers to add a bright pop to their ensembles.

For their second number, “Mic Drop,” the boys changed into some more dressed-down outfits. Though several members of the group were still clad in chunky white sneakers, they ditched their suits for loose-fitting pants and baggy jackets — going for more of a hip-hop vibe.

With the performance, BTS became the first K-pop band to perform on the popular variety show. Last night’s episode was hosted by Oscar winner Emma Stone, with jokes taking stabs at Michael Avenatti, Lori Loughlin, Julian Assange and more.

Thank you Emma & SNL !!!! 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/GxHLi3HsiX — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 14, 2019

Although Halsey is featured on “Boy With Luv,” she did not join BTS at “SNL.” The “Bad at Love” singer, who has previously hosted the sketch show, is instead attending Coachella on the West Coast.

Click through the gallery for more of BTS’ style.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at FN’s cover shoot with Meek Mill.

Want more?

The BTS Boys Look Like the Ultimate Hypebeasts in New York

BTS Members Master Street Style in New York