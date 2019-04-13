Sign up for our newsletter today!

The BTS Boys Look Like the Ultimate Hypebeasts in New York

By Ella Chochrek
The BTS bandmates may be best-known for their matchy-matchy red carpet looks, but each boy has his individualized hypebeast style figured out, too.

BTS showed off their casual cool looks as they stepped out in New York yesterday while promoting their latest EP, “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

J-Hope stepped out alongside Jin with each wearing sneakers and dark pants. J-Hope wore a graphic T-shirt with dark jeans and a matching denim jacket, accessorizing with a green shoulder bag and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Jin looked stylish in a black bomber with zip detailing, black sweats and trendy white Off-White x Nike sneakers with tag accents.

J-Hope (L) and Jin of BTS.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at the shoes worn by J-Hope (L) and Jin.
Suga went for a similarly stylish ensemble, turning heads in a purple and black checked top worn over a white T-shirt and ripped skinny jeans. His footwear was Balenciaga’s speed-knitted sneakers, which retail for $780 a pop. From the brand’s spring ’18 collection, the shoes feature a stretchy sock-fit upper with a ridged outsole and logomania detailing.

 

Suga in Balenciaga sock-fit sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News
A close-up look at Suga's Balenciaga footwear.
Jungkook, meanwhile, was sleek in all-black, styling a black crew neck with fitted pants and trendy black hiker-sneaker hybrids.

Jungkook in a sleek all-black look.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Jungkook's sneakers.
Elsewhere, group leader RM attempted to go incognito in a pea-green hoodie and black gym shorts. He finished his look with brown and orange Nike sneakers, which he wore over white tube socks.

RM in a sweatshirt and Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News
A close-up shot of RM's sneakers.
Rounding out the pack was V (real name: Kim Tae-hyung), who bundled up in a green collared coat worn over a flowered button-down top and oversize pants. The singer’s shoes conformed to the popular “ugly” sneaker trend. They were white with two-tone laces and a chunky outsole.

V wears tan pants with white sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News
A shoe shot of V's sneakers.
The seventh member of the group, Jimin, was not snapped by photographers.

The boys will perform tonight on “Saturday Night Live.” The episode starts at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Click through the gallery to see more of BTS’ style.

ad